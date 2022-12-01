Glenville man sentenced for federal child pornography charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been sentenced for a federal child pornography charge.

27-year-old Thomas Ratliff, of Glenville, was sentenced to 66 months of incarceration, according to First Assistant United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.

Ratliff pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography” earlier this year.

Bernard said Ratliff admitted to having child pornography videos from August to November 2020 in Gilmer County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

