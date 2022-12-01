How to avoid scams while online shopping

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cyber Monday may be over but holiday shopping isn’t. iTech President Mike Williams gave WTAP some tips on how to stay safe while shopping for gifts.

Make sure getting scammed isn’t a part of your holiday experience this year.

If you get an e-mail listing a deal that seems too good to be true - it probably is, according to Williams. If the email has a button it wants you to click on, hover your mouse over it. A preview of the website it is taking you to will pop up. If it’s different than you were lead to believe, don’t click on it.

You can do this on phones too. Just hold the button down until a preview pops up.

Websites that look off or have misspelled names are another red flag.

“Make sure it’s a secure website with h-t-t-p-s so the ‘s’ at the end of it is extremely important,” Williams said.

Williams warned to be wary of public WiFi. He said that scammers can set up fake WiFi and steal your information.

He also advises you to use credit cards instead of debit cards when you can. Credit cards have fraud protection benefits that debit cards lack.

Another tip Williams offered is using temporary credit card numbers when you can. Some credit cards let you create “virtual cards” which can be used once to purchase something online then removed after. These “virtual cards” have a different number than your actual card number.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.