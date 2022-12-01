Isaac W. “Ike” Hosey, 74 of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home. He was born February 22, 1948 in Sutton to the late Ralph “Boyd” and Lois I. Peters Hosey and was a United States Air Force Veteran, serving in Vietnam. Ike was a coal miner and truck driver who enjoyed playing cards, gardening, landscaping, and feeding the birds around his home. He loved his pets and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Regina “Jeannie” Riffle Hosey; grandson Eric Chase Davis; brothers Luther, Albert, and Tommy Hosey; and sisters Margaret Gaye Egger, Kathleen Eubank, Geraldine Belknap, and Shirley Kuhn. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Lee Hosey, Jennifer (Wayne) Jordan, and Lorra (Boone) Hamrick; grandchildren Jakob Payne, Leah Hamrick, Bryana Hughart, and Isaac Hosey; brothers Harold and Ralph Hosey; sisters Ruth Bates and Rebecca Bautista; special nephew Buck Hosey; and many extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Ike’s life will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Kenny Pritt officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Big Run Cemetery, Diana. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hosey family.

