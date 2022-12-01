Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone.

Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.

While she was helping Bond with his cell phone, he reportedly became upset and angry and accused her of causing more issues to it.

Officers said Bond yelled and screamed at her and ultimately took a knife from the “kitchen area” and started physically fighting with her.

During the altercation, Bond allegedly stabbed her once in the leg. He also held her down while screaming “I am going to kill you. [I]s this what you want,” officers said.

The victim said she was unable to leave to get help because Bond did not allow her to leave “for approximately one to two hours after the altercation.”

Bond has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

