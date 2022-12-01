Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say

Clifton Bond
Clifton Bond(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone.

Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.

While she was helping Bond with his cell phone, he reportedly became upset and angry and accused her of causing more issues to it.

Officers said Bond yelled and screamed at her and ultimately took a knife from the “kitchen area” and started physically fighting with her.

During the altercation, Bond allegedly stabbed her once in the leg. He also held her down while screaming “I am going to kill you. [I]s this what you want,” officers said.

The victim said she was unable to leave to get help because Bond did not allow her to leave “for approximately one to two hours after the altercation.”

Bond has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release identity of body found in Grafton hit-and-run
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Brandon Eads
Man charged for leading police on chase, crashing head-on into patrol car

Latest News

Glenville man sentenced for federal child pornography charge
A Contour Airlines jet on the runway at NCWV Airport waiting for its first flight out of...
First Contour Airlines flight leaves NCWV Airport, heads to Charlotte
Senator Glenn Jefferies, D, West Virginia
West Virginia Sen. Glenn Jeffries switches policital parties
Brittany Mearns
BCSD searching for missing woman