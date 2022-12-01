Person ejected in I-79 crash, HealthNet responds

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet was called for an accident Thursday afternoon on I-79 after one person was ejected.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 97 northbound on I-79, according to the Lewis County 911 Center.

Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and one person was ejected from the vehicle.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including HealthNet.

Officials said traffic delays are expected as crews work to clean up the accident and for HealthNet to land near the crash scene.

The condition of the person ejected in the crash is unknown at this time, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

