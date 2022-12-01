Senators announce rural development funding for WVa counties

(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nearly $10 million in federal assistance will support three rural development projects in West Virginia, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced.

The $9.8 million in funding will come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program, the senators said Wednesday.

The funding will support completing sewer system improvements in Mason County, expanding water access and upgrading equipment in unserved areas of the Adrian Public Service District and Randolph County and repairing the sewer collection system in Tunnelton, the senators said.

“Providing residents with safe and efficient water and wastewater services is the foundation on which rural communities are built,” said Ryan Thorn, USDA Rural Development state director for West Virginia.

Both of West Virginia’s senators are members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release identity of body found in Grafton hit-and-run
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Brandon Eads
Man charged for leading police on chase, crashing head-on into patrol car

Latest News

Brittany Mearns
BCSD searching for missing woman
New business to open at former Kroger in downtown Clarksburg
New business to open at former Kroger in downtown Clarksburg
Here are some tips on how to stay safe while holiday shopping online.
How to avoid scams while online shopping
Angel Tree for teens in Buckhannon.
A Buckhannon salon holds seventh annual Angel Tree for teens