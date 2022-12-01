Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh, 72, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 18, 1949, a son of the late Arnett Allen and Ruth Ella Heater Rowh. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Rowh and his significant other, Kelly Berwinkle, of Bridgeport and Hunter Rowh of Clarksburg; one daughter, Jordyn Rowh of Bridgeport; one grandson, Lane Allen Joseph Gemondo, to whom he was Pepaw; five brothers, Jim Rowh and his wife Gene of Florida, David Rowh and his wife Deborah of South Carolina, Mike Rowh of Bridgeport, Steve Rowh of Clarksburg and Gregory Rowh and his wife Roxanne of Clarksburg; three sisters, Wanda Henline of Clarksburg, Velma Mills and her companion Larry Moore of Clarksburg and Barbara Jean Ford and her husband Dave of Clarksburg; his former wife, Deborah L. Rowh; several nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Janet Justo and Joan Turner. He was also preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Kathy Rowh; and one brother-in-law, Tom Mills. Mr. Rowh was a graduate of Victory High School and was the past owner and operator of Fuel City Heating & Air Conditioning and more recently an HVAC independent contractor. Tom was very involved in his children’s sports as they were growing up. He had an incredible sense of humor and was always available to lend a helping hand to those in need. He enjoyed gardening and loved animals. Tom was Catholic by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Bryan Groves officiating. Interment will be in the Elkview Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431, or to Phoenix Recovery House, 185 E. Pike Street, Clarksburg WV 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

