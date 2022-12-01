Traffic patterns to be adjusted in Morgantown for Christmas parade

The Morgantown Christmas Parade from December 2017.
The Morgantown Christmas Parade from December 2017.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will be adjusting downtown parking and traffic patterns for the annual Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 5.

In a release from the department, adjustments to downtown parking and traffic are set to begin at 5 p.m.

Lineups for the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the parade beginning at 6 p.m., according to the MPD.

The parade will start at the intersection of N. High St. and Willey St. and span the length of High St. before dispersing on Foundry St.

Prospect St., Price St., and N. High St. are designated staging areas for the parade lineup, along with portions of Willey St.

Traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible following the dispersal of the parade.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive downtown early to allow sufficient time for parking.

