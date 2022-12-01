West Virginia Sen. Glenn Jeffries switches policital parties

Senator Glenn Jefferies, D, West Virginia
Senator Glenn Jefferies, D, West Virginia(West Virginia State Senate)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced he has filed to switch his political party affiliation.

The West Virginia State Senator from Red House is leaving the Democratic Party to join the West Virginia Republican Party.

“I have the greatest respect for the many friends and supporters I have been blessed with during my time in public office,” Jeffries said. “I hope to continue and strengthen those relationships going forward.”

With the addition of Jeffries, the Republican majority in the State Senate will now grow to 31 senators.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release identity of body found in Grafton hit-and-run
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Brandon Eads
Man charged for leading police on chase, crashing head-on into patrol car

Latest News

Clifton Bond
Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say
Glenville man sentenced for federal child pornography charge
A Contour Airlines jet on the runway at NCWV Airport waiting for its first flight out of...
First Contour Airlines flight leaves NCWV Airport, heads to Charlotte
Brittany Mearns
BCSD searching for missing woman