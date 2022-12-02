Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County

Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute.
WV511 map
WV511 map(WV511)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 has one lane on the northbound side closed.

As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 has one lane on the northbound side closed.

In Marion County, officials say I-79 southbound will be down to a single lane until approximately 8:30 a.m. while a tractor trailer is removed from behind a guardrail near mile marker 133.5.

No injuries have been reported in either crash.

