Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute.

As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 has one lane on the northbound side closed.

In Marion County, officials say I-79 southbound will be down to a single lane until approximately 8:30 a.m. while a tractor trailer is removed from behind a guardrail near mile marker 133.5.

No injuries have been reported in either crash.

