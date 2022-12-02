CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The first annual Jefferson Awards dinner was held to honor all 2022 recipients at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Every month WDTV and Antero Resources recognized a volunteer from the community that showed excellence.

Antero Resources decided to put together a dinner to bring all the winners together and thank them for their service to the community.

“We’re honored to recognize the work you do together with our partners. We will continue to highlight these amazing stories. So that all of the West Virginians will know those stories too and will be inspired to act,” Kevin Ellis with Antero Resources said.

General Manager of WDTV 5 News Tim Defazio thanked not only the recipients at the event but all those nominated for the award throughout the year and recognized the need for volunteers across the country.

“We don’t have enough volunteers. We don’t have enough paid police officers. We don’t have enough paid firefighters. We don’t have enough paid anything. We’re in a crisis. So, what you all do and what you all have done is very special,” Defazio explained.

2021 recipient Lucy Godwin was invited as the guest speaker following her experience at Multiplying Good’s national awards conference. She told this year’s winners she was even more inspired after meeting other volunteers.

“Hearing the stories of ordinary people using their skill sets and talents to passionately serve in unique ways gave me hope,” Godwin explained.

