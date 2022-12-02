Georgia Jones Frye, 104, of the East View community of Clarksburg, passed away Friday December 2. She was born June 3, 1918 in Salem, a daughter of the late David L. Jones, Sr. and Olive U. Carder Jones. She married James E. Frye on September 6, 1942. He preceded her in death on September 5, 1975. Georgia is survived by one sister, Harriet June Ferree of East View. Georgia never had children of her own but was like a mother to several of her nieces and nephews including Angela Cain and her husband Ricky of East View, Joseph Guzzi and his wife Laura of East View and Amanda Guzzi of French Creek. Also surviving are her “grandchildren”, Brandon and Amanda Cain of East View, Alec Cain of Fairmont, Alexandra Guzzi of East View and Kayla Oldaker of Volga; four “great-grandchildren”, Amelia Cain, Harley Lance, Ressie Cain, and Jacob Cain all of East View. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Georgia was preceded in death by seven brothers and sister and their spouses; William G. and Mary V. Jones, Bernice P. and Harold L. Shook, Sr., Garnet O. and Paul J. Herzog, David L. and Dorothy M. Jones, Jr., Evert “Bud” and Myrna “Babe” Jones, Harold “Johnny” and Agnes Jones, Orie and Aime Jones. Georgia was a member of the East View United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, sewing, working crossword puzzles, reading and watching Days of Our Lives. She loved spending time with her kids, especially her babies during the last few years when she was unable to stay alone due to losing her eye sight. She was being cared for by her “daughter” Angela Cain and her husband Ricky. She loved being surrounded by all the kids and loved the holiday when everyone got together. She also loved spending time with her niece Elizabeth Jane Bryant talking and reminiscing about the old days. Online condolences may be sent to the family at burnsidefh@burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport from 10 am to 12:30 pm Monday, December 5, 2022. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12:30 Monday with Reverend John Davis and Reverend Beverly Kendall presiding. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

