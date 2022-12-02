Gov. Justice, WVDNR announce lifetime license giveaway

(Eric Vaughn / CC BY 2.0)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s lifetime license giveaway is back for a fourth year.

Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered into the drawing.

The giveaway is open to residents and non-residents. One person will win a lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing license, and one non-resident will win a three-night lodge stay at Pipestem Resort State Park with two zipline tour tickets. Other prizes include state park gift cards, cabin stays and gift bags.

The prize drawing is sponsored by the WVDNR and the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

Winners will be announced in January 2023.

“As the holiday season approaches, we wanted to start our license giveaway even earlier and give folks more time to buy their license,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “Only a few lucky winners will be selected, but everyone who buys a license has a chance to win big, so we want to encourage everyone to participate and start planning their hunting and fishing adventures for the new year.”

To enter the giveaway, you can purchase a Class A, Class B, Class AH, Class X, Class XP, Class X3, Class XP3, Class XJ or Class AHJ license.

Non-residents may enter by purchasing a Class E, Class EE, Class AAH, Class XXJ or Class AAHJ license.

All licenses can be purchased here or at an authorized license agent.

Annual licenses can also be purchased as gifts by calling the WVDNR licensing unit at 304-558-2758.

If the recipient has previously held a license, only the recipient’s name and date of birth will be needed.

If the recipient has never had a license before, you may need additional information to establish an account.

