House Call: Joint Replacement and Mako Smart Robotics Pt. 1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Here to discuss Joint Replacements and the Mako Smart Robotics System is Chris Courtney, DO, orthopaedic surgeon at UHC Orthopaedics.

1). Total knee replacements seem to be the most common joint replacement in the U.S. Is the prevalence of knee replacements expected to only increase in the future?

To me and in my practice, I simply think it is the patient. It is patient driven. Patients want to be active. Patients want to move. If they meet the criteria, joint replacement is right for them.

2). What can be done to help improve patient satisfaction when it comes to knee replacement surgery?

Patient satisfaction is certainly a goal for any doctor, any surgeon. We should always be looking for ways to better ourselves, to get a better outcome for our patients. One of the ways I look at improving patient outcomes is through Mako Smart Robotics, which is a system that is more or less a tool to help make my practice better and it does it by personalizing surgery. It does it by giving education and information to patients in a program called Recovery Coach. The technology used during surgery helps minimize soft tissue damage and helps drive better outcomes.

3). How prevalent is the Mako SmartRobotics surgery robot in West Virginia?

Mako Robotics have been around since 2006. At its onset, it started as a tool for partial knee replacements. Since then, it has grown. It has grown to be a tool for total knee and total hip replacements. There’s been a few hospitals here in West Virginia who have adopted this technology. I’m very grateful that the administration here at United Hospital Center is driven to get better outcomes.

