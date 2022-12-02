Jack Douglas Lybarger, age 73 of Coxs Mills, WV died peacefully surrounded by immediate family on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston, WV. Jack was born on September 6, 1949 in Canton, IL, the son of the late Elsworth Jackie Lybarger and Dorothy Eldridge Lybarger. He was the third of four children. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Margaret, his younger brother Randy Lybarger, and his grandson Jole Derik Lybarger. Jack was married to Marilou Emerson on May 20, 1972, and this year they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and close friends. Jack is survived by his wife Marilou Emerson Lybarger of Coxs Mills, WV, his two sons John Douglas Lybarger (Milisia) of Core, WV, and Jeffery Dean Lybarger (Christie) of Jane Lew, WV. He is also survived by his siblings Bill Lybarger (Kathy), Carol Lybarger Parker (Larry), sister-in-law Brenda Lybarger and numerous nieces and nephews. Jack especially enjoyed his three grandchildren Emily Lybarger, Ella Lybarger, and Andrew Lybarger. Jack graduated from Canton High School in the spring of 1969 and continued his education on a football scholarship at Drake University graduating in 1974. Jack entered the workforce at the Caterpillar foundry in Mapleton, IL where he worked as an iron worker for 10 years. After a series of moves, Jack and his family moved to Troy, WV in 1987. In 1988, Jack began his distinguished career with the West Virginia Department of Highways until he retired in 2011. Jack always supported his community by working with youth. He coached high school football at Gilmer County High School in Glenville, WV, coached countless teams within the Lewis County Little League in Weston, WV, and umpired high school sports across the state of West Virginia for more than two decades. Jack was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. His favorite time of year was the annual Father’s Day fishing trip to Nevis, Minnesota where he passed on countless stories of his youth to his two sons and his grandson. Jack loved watching Lewis County and Clay-Battelle High School sports, cheering on his grandchildren, and he never met a stranger at a ballgame. He was a Master Mason within the Masonic Lodge, and a member of the Mt. Earnest United Methodist Church in Conings, WV. A service honoring Jack’s life will be held at Mt. Earnest United Methodist Church Wednesday, December 7th at 2 p.m. Visitation with family and friends will be immediately prior from 12-2. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack’s memory may be made to Mt. Earnest United Methodist Church, c/o Jeanie Matheny, 8358 WV Highway 18, Troy, WV 26443. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jack Douglas Lybarger. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

