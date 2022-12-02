Jeffery “Jeffie” Lynn Montgomery II, 41, of Lost Creek, passed away in the comfort of his home on Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born in Buckhannon on November 19, 1981, a son of Jeffery Lynn Montgomery and the late Dawna Sue Swiger Montgomery. Forever cherishing their memories of Jeffie’s free spirit are his father; one sister, Natisha “Tish” Montgomery-Huntz and husband, Zachary, of Weston; three nieces: Briannon Black of Huntington, and Aurora Huntz, and Moriya Huntz both of Weston; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jeffie, also known as “Hippie” by his friends, was most at home in the woods where he was alone with nature. He could pick out and describe just about any plant or tree anywhere in the woods. Jeffie loved to live off the land and hunt/fish but never wasted what he killed. He had a special bond with animals from deer to skunks and had several pets including the rabbits he raised. Jeffie also loved any kind of music but especially heavy metal. He also had a love of poetry and philosophy. Jeffie’s passion for nature, kind heart, and acceptance of everyone will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Jeffie’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jeffery “Jeffie” Lynn Montgomery II. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.