Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 in Monongalia County will be closed on Monday for road work.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow traffic lane southbound on I-79 from mile marker 157 to mile marker 158 will be shut down on Monday.

The closure is planned to be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for milling and paving, officials said.

Delays are to be expected, and motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

