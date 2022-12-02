Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 in Monongalia County will be closed on Monday for road work.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow traffic lane southbound on I-79 from mile marker 157 to mile marker 158 will be shut down on Monday.

The closure is planned to be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for milling and paving, officials said.

Delays are to be expected, and motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.