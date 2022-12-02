Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for explosives placed on tugboats

Nathaniel Blayn Becker
Nathaniel Blayn Becker(Provided)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man was sentenced on Thursday after he placed pipe bombs on tugboats on the Ohio River, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

43-year-old Nathaniel Blayn Becker, of Marietta, Ohio, received a sentence of eight years and one month, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

In April, a jury found Becker guilty of two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device and two counts of placement of a destructive device on a vessel.

Law enforcement officers recovered pipe bombs from two different tugboats moving barges on the Ohio River on Oct. 21 and Oct. 25, 2021, in Wood and Pleasants counties in West Virginia.

Investigators believe the destructive devices were dropped from an interstate bridge.

