Man threatens to shoot manager for making him leave store, police say
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened to shoot a convenience store manager for making him leave.
48-year-old Peter Dumas entered a convenience store on University Ave. on Nov. 10 that he had previously trespassed several times, according to a criminal complaint.
When store management asked Dumas to leave, he allegedly became irate and threatened to come back to the store at a later date and “shoot the manager for making him leave.”
Dumas has been charged with threats of terrorist acts. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,012 bond.
