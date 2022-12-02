November Jefferson Award Winner: Brent King

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of November, we’re honoring Brent King.

Brent volunteers his time to help a juvenile justice system diversion program in Marion County.

He is the president of the Marion County Teen Court. It’s a juvenile justice system diversion program that uses youth volunteers to serve as a jury for youthful misdemeanor offenses.

“Those cases are for youth who have never been in the system or it’s a first time offender,” Brent said. “Those cases are looked at and we determine whether it’s appropriate for the diversion of teen court.”

Cases that the volunteer jury decides range from vaping and tobacco use in school to speeding. Brent said the program helps students understand the justice system.

“It’s a learning process. It’s educational. The kids benefit from it. The have an opportunity to be a jury of their peers,” Brent said. “They get to determine what the actual sentence will be for that defendant. So, it’s a learning tool. It’s community justice. It teaches volunteering. It teaches responsibility. We all have a responsibility to our community.”

Brent was presented with his Jefferson Award Thursday night at the Robinson Grand Theatre in Clarksburg at a dinner honoring this year’s recipients. He is grateful for the recognition.

“I’m very honored and humbled by receiving this award,” Brent said. “If it wasn’t for the people I’m surrounded with that volunteer their time, they’ve helped me get to where I am today as far as volunteering. The youth inspire me by their willingness to participate. I’m receiving so many youth that want to be a part of our program.”

To learn more about the Marion County Teen Court Program, contact your school counselor.

