Paula Joy (Squires) Montgomery, a hardworking, good and faithful servant to her Lord, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, and under the compassionate care of WV Hospice and Stonerise Health. She was born on March 31st 1944, daughter of the late Paul and Ruth (Lester) Squires. Paula was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Paula graduated from Weston High School class of 1962. She was a proud homemaker until the glass industry in Weston collapsed at which time she went to work as a receptionist at the Motel Caravan. After that, she worked at the Alkhan Label factory until it shutdown and she was able to retire after many years of service. Paula enjoyed maintaining her property and through the years attended as many sporting events of her grandchildren as she could. Her passion for the game resulted in her being asked to leave one or two of those events. Of the many titles she held: carpenter, mechanic, coach, teacher; the titles she held most dear were Mom and Grandma. On July 7th 1963, she married the one true love of her life, Russell Montgomery. Together they shared 50 years of marriage before his passing. “Death will not part us” is an excerpt from her journal and she has longed for 101 months to begin her stroll over Heaven with him. Her strong, independent, stubborn and loving nature will be carried on by her sons: Scott Montgomery and wife, Lita, of Omaha, NE, and Chris Montgomery and wife, Misty, of Lost Creek, WV; five grandchildren: Mitch (Sarah), Kasey (Brandon), Jacob (special friend Tori), Jillian, and Jenna; seven great-grandchildren: Zane, Langston, Bishop, Monty, Riley, Finley, and Max; four sisters-in-law: Rita Squires, Annabelle Squires, Carolyn Montgomery, and Shirley Walker; two brothers-in-law: Donald Montgomery and Pete Montgomery; former daughter-in-law, Kimberly Ladner; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Jim and Bob Squires; and two sisters: Shirley (Butcher) and Betty (Radcliff); four brothers-in-law: Donald Radcliff, John Butcher, William Montgomery, and Robert Montgomery; and two sisters-in-law: Mary Night and Helen Powell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lewis Baseball-Softball Association and mailed to: PO Box 755, Weston, WV, 26452. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Cindy Skinner officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Paula Joy (Squires) Montgomery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

