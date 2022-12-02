Reports of large police presence off I-77

Camp Creek Rd. police presence
Camp Creek Rd. police presence(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE (12:30 p.m.)

Reporters on scene have said that there are at least 11 police vehicles at the scene and Exit 20 is blocked on the Southbound side.

Two Division of National Resource vehicles and an ambulance from the Princeton Rescue Squad are also on scene.

West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to bring you updates.

There is a report of a large police presence in the Camp Creek area on I-77 near exit 20.

WVVA has reporters headed to the scene and we will continue to bring updates as we receive them.

