Reports of large police presence off I-77

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE (12:30 p.m.)

Reporters on scene have said that there are at least 11 police vehicles at the scene and Exit 20 is blocked on the Southbound side.

Two Division of National Resource vehicles and an ambulance from the Princeton Rescue Squad are also on scene.

West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

There is a report of a large police presence in the Camp Creek area on I-77 near exit 20.

