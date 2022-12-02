Train derailment shuts down Rt. 52


Hanover Train derailment
Hanover Train derailment(Burst (Dewayne Muncy))
By Annie Moore and Megan Brandl
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HANOVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wyoming County dispatch confirmed that a train derailed early Friday morning, shutting down Rt. 52.

According to 911 operators, it happened around at 3:35 a.m. in Hanover, W.Va.

Right now, Route 52 is closed down until further notice to allow emergency crews to work.

The Hanover Fire Department, Coal Mountain Fire Department, and the Department of Highways are all on scene.

At this time, dispatch said no injuries have been reported.

