Train derails in West Virginia town, shuts down road

HANOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A train derailed early Friday morning in the town of Hanover in Wyoming County.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near a towing service alongside the rail line and shut down a section of US 52.

West Virginia Division of Highways emergency crews have been at the site of the accident for several hours.

Officials said contractors for Norfolk Southern Railway are en route to remove about a dozen train cars which derailed.

WVDOH District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick, P.E., said traffic is being detoured onto WV 10, to WV 80, and back to US 52 until the wreck can be cleared.

“Our responsibility is to keep traffic moving away from the site and to work with the local fire department and other agencies until the issue is resolved,” Musick said.

The Hanover Volunteer Fire Department is in charge of the wreck site. Coal Mountain Fire Department and the WVDOH also responded to the accident.

Rail cars crushed several automobiles at the wrecker service, but the vehicles were vacant at the time and no one was hurt, officials said.

Cleanup crews were expected on site around 2 p.m.

Musick said US 52 could remain closed overnight as rail cars are removed.

