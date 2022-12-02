Warm Friday, rain chances thereafter!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cool, partly sunny start to December yesterday, today will continue the trend, except with warmer temperatures. Thereafter, rain chances will increase these next few days. Find out more details in the video above.

Yesterday, a high-pressure system pushed into the Central US, bringing cool, dry air into West Virginia and resulting in a chilly, partly sunny start to December. Today will be similar, except temperatures will be higher. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing from the west throughout the day. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s to low-60s, above-average for early-December. Overall, not a bad way to end the workweek. Our region remains dry until after midnight, when scattered showers pop up ahead of a cold front out west. The showers become more widespread during the overnight hours, and by 4 to 6 AM tomorrow morning, a line of widespread showers will push into our area. So you may want an umbrella in the morning. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with light southerly winds and lows in the mid-40s. The line of widespread rain pushes out between 8 to 9 AM tomorrow morning, leaving behind only a few light showers and cloudy skies. Then another line of showers pushes in during the later-morning hours, resulting in more wet pavement. During the morning hours, wind gusts will be at or above 30 mph at times, so make sure to keep outdoor items secured and to keep an eye on tree branches. Fortunately, after 2 PM, any leftover rain will leave our area, and by the evening hours, skies will clear out. Thanks to cooler air flowing in from out west, temperatures will go from the 50s in the morning to the 40s in the afternoon. Overall, expect a cool, rainy day. Those cooler conditions will stick around on Sunday, along with partly cloudy skies, but our region will stay dry. It’s not until Monday night into Tuesday that a low-pressure system will lift in and bring more rain showers into our area. Our region dries out Wednesday morning, but thereafter, expect more rain chances, cloudy skies and mild temperatures for the rest of the week. In short, today will be warm and partly sunny, and tomorrow and much of next week will be rainy and mild.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, with clouds increasing during the evening hours. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 61.

Tonight: Cloudy, with periodic light rain after midnight. Southerly winds of 10-20 mph. Low: 49.

Saturday: Light to moderate rain during the morning hours, drying out and dealing with cloudy skies during the afternoon. West-southwesterly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 58.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 44.

