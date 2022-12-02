Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing man, police say

CRAIGSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County woman has been charged after officers said she stabbed a man with a steak knife.

Officers were dispatched to an altercation on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. at a home in Craigsville in Nicholas County, according to Sheriff Nunley with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said 30-year-old Ashley Harlow, of Summersville, stabbed a man during an altercation.

She allegedly stabbed him “in the lower portion of his neck with a steak knife.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Harlow has been charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding. She is being held at Central Regional jail on a $100,000 bond.

