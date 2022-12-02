WVa revenue collections surge again in November

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s General Revenue collections last month were $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3% ahead of prior year receipts, Gov. Gov. Jim Justice said.

Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimates, the governor said Thursday.

“Our revenue collections continue to exceed our expectations in an incredible way,” Justice said in a news release.

Severance tax collections continued to surge. Collections for the first five months of this fiscal year exceeded total severance tax collections for all of fiscal year 2021 by more than 2.3 times, the release said.

Personal income tax collections in November totaled $158.9 million, the release said. Collections exceeded the estimate by $109.7 million and prior year receipts by 14.9%.

Consumer sales tax collections of $153.2 million were $15.1 million above the estimate for November and 2.7% ahead of prior November collections, it said.

