Concerned Biker Toy run held at Family Dollar in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Family Dollar in east Fairmont hosted the concerned biker toy run.

The club collects toys to help with the Marion County Salvation Army angel tree program. All the toys collected will go to children and families in need.

Many families may struggle to provide toys for their children and this is a great cause to help. Concerned Bikers of West Virginia Princess Davis says every child deserves a wonderful Christmas.

“It’s important for us to give back to the community and to make sure all the kids have a magical Christmas. The biggest message of importance is to watch out for motorcycles. They’re out there. You might not see too many today in the rain, but we are out there. Watch out for motorcycles always.”

If you would like to donate toys after today you can drop them off at the Salvation Army in Fairmont.

