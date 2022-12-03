Cool, partly sunny Sunday, rain chances next week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy morning and partly sunny afternoon for today, tomorrow and Monday will continue the trend of mild, partly sunny conditions. After that, however, rain chances will return. Find out more in the video above!

Rain showers, and even a few downpours, pushed in ahead of a cold front this morning, dropping between 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain in some areas. Thereafter, drier air flowed in from out west this afternoon, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and some sunshine. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, with only some patchy fog in the mountainous areas. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-20s to low-30s. Then tomorrow afternoon, a few clouds will push into our area, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, with temperatures only reaching the mid-40s. So it will be a little chilly outside. Fortunately, by Monday, temperatures will be higher, in the mid-50s. Combined with partly sunny skies, it will be a good day to go outside. Then on Tuesday, a cold front will lift into West Virginia, bringing rain showers into our region. The front will then become stationary south of West Virginia, allowing disturbances to push in and bring rain showers into our area. Those rain chances will last until Friday evening, when another low-pressure system pushes in and takes the rain with it. So keep those umbrellas with you. Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper-50s during that time as well, so it will be mild at times. In short, tomorrow and Monday will start next week with mild, partly sunny conditions, and the rest of next week will be dreary.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, with only a few clouds in the highlands. West-northwest winds of 10-20 mph. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 46.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. South-southeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 59.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, with steady light rain in the morning and showers in the afternoon. High: 58.

