Love Project makes a stop in Mullens to service the community

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -A group of out of towner’s came to Mullens, West Virginia on December 3rd, to give the gift of Christmas.

The Love Project is a faith-based group that came in from Tennessee to Mullens, this Saturday to give back to the community.

The Co-Founder Niki Mays says 53 to 80 churches from all over the US helped get all the supplies needed to make this mission possible.

“But really our heart is to supply the physical need, so that we can tell you Jesus Loves you and we do too. I can’t tell a momma that Jesus loves her if she is going home and feeding ketchup and crackers just so that her kids have something to eat. That’s a story we’ve heard in the past. Momma’s and daddy’s, their last money in their tanks,” said Niki Mays, Co-Founder, The Love Project.

To The Love Project it’s about the gift of giving back and the ability to serve a well-deserved community.

“In our heart, it’s not just about feeding. It’s about physically meeting those physical needs. But our heart is so that we can say hey Jesus loves you, we love you too, and thank you for coming to the love project. And we want to pray with you because we believe in some changed lives today,” said Mays.

Over 100 volunteers showed up to help bring this Christmas gifting to life to serve more than 800 family’s toys, clothes, food, and much more this holiday.

The joy of giving back through faith is what the Love Project is all about. Co-Founder Mays says they had so many trucks this year.

“We started at 8 o’clock this morning, but my crew we showed up Wednesday night and we started breaking everything down Thursday. We ended up with 9, 53-foot freight trucks this year,” said Mays.

The Love Project group lives in Tennessee and by 2 pm today they had already serviced 853 families and still had a line out the door.

