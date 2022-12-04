Two dead in Bramwell-area motor vehicle accident

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reported a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred in the area of Simmons River Rd. and Suit Rd. in Mercer County on Saturday. According to a press release, two occupants from a vehicle were extricated and transported to PCH Bluefield Emergency Department, where both succumbed to their injuries.

According to the release, deputies responded to the scene at 4:24 p.m. and found that a single vehicle had ran off the roadway into a river.

Along with Mercer County Deputies, the Bramwell Police Department, Mercer County Emergency Management, Bluefield Rescue Squad, Princeton Rescue Squad, W.Va. Dept. of Natural Resources and a range of local fire departments all responded to the scene.

The incident is being investigated by Deputy M.C. Altice, with assistance from Cpl. D.A. Calloway and Deputy N.J. Mason.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.