Two dead in Bramwell-area motor vehicle accident

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reported a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred in the area of Simmons River Rd. and Suit Rd. in Mercer County on Saturday. According to a press release, two occupants from a vehicle were extricated and transported to PCH Bluefield Emergency Department, where both succumbed to their injuries.

According to the release, deputies responded to the scene at 4:24 p.m. and found that a single vehicle had ran off the roadway into a river.

Along with Mercer County Deputies, the Bramwell Police Department, Mercer County Emergency Management, Bluefield Rescue Squad, Princeton Rescue Squad, W.Va. Dept. of Natural Resources and a range of local fire departments all responded to the scene.

The incident is being investigated by Deputy M.C. Altice, with assistance from Cpl. D.A. Calloway and Deputy N.J. Mason.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County.
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday
A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
Bradley Glaspell
Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud
Ashley Harlow
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing man, police say

Latest News

BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run
Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County.
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
WVU Medicine Children’s held their annual toy drive at the Marriot Waterfront Sunday.
WVU Medicine Children’s hold toy drive for patients
The Family Dollar in east Fairmont hosted the concerned biker toy run.
Concerned Biker Toy run held at Family Dollar in Fairmont