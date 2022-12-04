WVU Medicine Children’s hold toy drive for patients

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s held their annual toy drive at the Marriot Waterfront Sunday.

As Christmas is fast approaching WVU Medicine Children’s collected toys to help benefit their patients. The toys provide comfort and joy to the patients.

The toy drive also makes it easier to minimize visitors at the hospital. All items must be new.

“The hospital brings a lot of stressors and the holidays can add additional stress as well. One of our rules through our child life program is to relieve those stresses and one way to do that is to provide this fun event for the families. This is an opportunity for them to come into a room filled with toys and be able to choose those items free of charge. Not only for the patient but the siblings involved as well, said Child Life Supervisor, Megan Mezzanotte.

