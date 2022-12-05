All-inclusive playground coming to Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An all-inclusive playground is in the works at Mylan Park.

SteppingStones, located in Mon County, is raising $2 million to build an all-inclusive playground for all ages.

The playground will be easy access to anyone with a disability and will have a rubberized surface. The Mon County Commission has agreed to match up to $300,000 in donations.

“The group SteppingStones came to talk to us. Their executive board about this all-inclusive playground that they wanted to raise money for at Mylan Park. The commission had initial conversations and asks them to go back with a plan as far as cost and how they plan to raise the money,” said Mon County Commissioner Sean Sikora.

Not only will people with disabilities be able to use the playground, but people of all ages will be able to use it.

“It’s multi-generational and multi-inclusive, so it’s something that’s going to bring everyone out and everyone a place to play. Most playgrounds are built just for children. This playground will accommodate adults as well,” said Executive Director of SteppingStones, Monica Marietta.

The playground will offer a zipline, a music zone, and even a swing for those in a wheelchair.

Marietta says there is one thing people can always expect when they come to the playground.

“Fun, that’s what we’re expecting. We’re expecting people to be able to come into Mylan Park and be able to play on this playground and just have fun.”

Construction for the playground is set for this coming spring.

