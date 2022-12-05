Beverly George Fleshman, 74, formerly of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her residence in Fairmont. Beverly was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 28, 1948, a daughter of the late Charles and Vera B. Cochran George. She is survived by her son, Jason Fleshman of Fairmont, and her daughter, Jodi McQuillan and husband Jason of Fairmont; granddaughter, Joslyn McQuillan; her brother, Marvin Keith George and wife Patty of Clarksburg; her niece Marla Hull, her nephew, Marc George; as well as several great nieces and great nephews. Beverly also leaves behind her friends and peers; she had the privilege of working with. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Nancy Elaine George, her brother, Robert George, and sister-in-law, Carolyn. Beverly grew up in Glen Falls and graduated from Victory High School Class of 1966 and went on to earn her RN graduating from Nursing School in 1969. She previously worked at Charleston Area Medical Center, United Hospital Center, and retired from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center with over 30 years of service, where she was honored to care for all the veterans she served. She was a member of the Central Church Christ. She loved to read and was an avid WVU football and basketball fan. Above all, she loved her family, especially her granddaughter, Joslyn. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Keith Bramel presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

