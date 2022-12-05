This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help to help identify a man wanted for alleged criminal activity late last month.

Bridgeport Police Officer Turner is hoping someone can identify the man shown in photos here. He is wanted on a misdemeanor destruction of property investigation.

The alleged incident happened on Nov. 26 at North Central West Virginia Airport at the new parking entrance to the parking lot.

He is being sought for damaging the shear pin in the new equipment.

The man was wearing a black jacket and sweatpants with a gray and white West Virginia hat. He also left in a black, newer model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Officer Turner at 304-848-6124 or by email.

BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property (Connect Bridgeport)

