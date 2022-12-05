Clarksburg man charged following police pursuit

Jamey Ritchie, Jr.
Jamey Ritchie, Jr.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man who was allegedly “high” has been charged after leading police on a pursuit in Harrison County last week.

Officers saw a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jamey Ritchie, Jr., of Clarksburg, speeding on Meigs Ave. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

As officers tried catching up to Ritchie, he continued to speed onto N Oak St. and turned right at the red light onto E. Pike St., where he was slowed by traffic.

Officers drove closer to Ritchie until he allegedly crossed the center line and drove in the oncoming traffic lane to pass a vehicle after the Joyce St. intersection.

Ritchie reportedly pulled into the lot at Rollins Service Center and stopped momentarily before turning back onto E. Pike St. and right onto Summit Park Ave. He drove recklessly at a high rate of speed across both lanes of traffic before coming to a stop on Railroad St.

After Ritchie got out of the vehicle, he allegedly told officers he was “high” and that he recently used marijuana and methamphetamine.

Officers found multiple baggies with a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine with a total weight of 8.82 grams and a baggy of marijuana. Officers also found a loaded 9mm handgun in Ritchie’s vehicle. He failed all field sobriety tests administered, according to officers.

Ritchie has been charged with possession with intent to distribute, fleeing DUI, and fleeing with reckless indifference to others. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

