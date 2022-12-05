Crews rescue two people from Philippi house fire

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous crews responded to a fully-involved house fire Monday morning in Philippi.

According to the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the fire on Locust Ave. shortly after 4 a.m.

The Philippi Police Department arrived on scene before fire crews and rescued two people from the burning home.

Crews were on scene extinguishing the blaze for nearly four hours.

Officials said the home is considered to be a total loss.

Responding agencies to the fire include the following:

  • Philippi VFD
  • Belington VFD
  • Junior VFD
  • Nutter Fort VFD
  • Philippi Police Departmernt
  • Barbour County Sheriff’s Department
  • Anmoore EMS
  • City of Philippi Electric and Water Departments

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County.
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday
A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
Bradley Glaspell
Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud

Latest News

Cynthia Motta
Woman charged for shooting man through window
Crews rescue two people from Philippi house fire
Crews rescue two people from Philippi house fire
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint for this week in Randolph County
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property