Crews rescue two people from Philippi house fire

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous crews responded to a fully-involved house fire Monday morning in Philippi.

According to the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the fire on Locust Ave. shortly after 4 a.m.

The Philippi Police Department arrived on scene before fire crews and rescued two people from the burning home.

Crews were on scene extinguishing the blaze for nearly four hours.

Officials said the home is considered to be a total loss.

Responding agencies to the fire include the following:

Philippi VFD

Belington VFD

Junior VFD

Nutter Fort VFD

Philippi Police Departmernt

Barbour County Sheriff’s Department

Anmoore EMS

City of Philippi Electric and Water Departments

