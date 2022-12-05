Crews rescue two people from Philippi house fire
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous crews responded to a fully-involved house fire Monday morning in Philippi.
According to the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the fire on Locust Ave. shortly after 4 a.m.
The Philippi Police Department arrived on scene before fire crews and rescued two people from the burning home.
Crews were on scene extinguishing the blaze for nearly four hours.
Officials said the home is considered to be a total loss.
Responding agencies to the fire include the following:
- Philippi VFD
- Belington VFD
- Junior VFD
- Nutter Fort VFD
- Philippi Police Departmernt
- Barbour County Sheriff’s Department
- Anmoore EMS
- City of Philippi Electric and Water Departments
