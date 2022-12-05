Crews respond to large fire in Mon County

Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County.
Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home near Easton Hill Rd.

As of 7 p.m., emergency officials said Easton Hill Rd. was shut down from Mileyround Rd. to Point Marion Rd.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

