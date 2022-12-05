‘Don’t let that happen to you:’ Mother of Da’Ja Davis remembers her life

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Da’ja Davis’ family remembers her as the one to do it all.

She leaves behind five beautiful children, all of which her mother is left to look after, right before Christmas.

“It’s a good time to take their mom away from them. Right before the biggest day of the year for them,” said Kim Davis, mother of the victim.

Kim Davis says Da’ja was in the middle of moving into her new home the day she was murdered.

She was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Napoleon Crane. Police say Crane took off with their six-month-old daughter and later allegedly killed himself during a shootout with law enforcement in West Virginia. The little girl was not hurt.

According to Kim Davis, domestic violence could have played a big part in her tragic death.

“For everybody out there that’s going through this with their boyfriend, husband and saying they’re not going to do me this, they’re not going to kill me. I’m sure she said the same thing,” said Davis.

She has a word for anyone who may be in a similar situation.

“Just be careful. That’s all I can tell y’all. Don’t go through this. If you all can do anything, relive what she lived. Relive that one day that she lived. Her outcome was not a good one,” said Davis.

Davis tells us the family will do everything they can to ensure Da’ja’s children will remember their mother.

“All the pictures that we have, we’re going to hang them up, so they won’t ever, ever forget their mom,” said Davis.

Davis’ family has set up a gofundme to raise money for her funeral.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.