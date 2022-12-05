Elkins couple charged after stabbing, police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A couple from Elkins have been charged after officers said a man was hit in the head with a baseball bat and stabbed with a knife.

Officers were dispatched to a home on River St. in Elkins on Saturday, Dec. 3 for an altercation, according to a criminal complaint.

On the scene, officers spoke with 46-year-old Brian Channell and 56-year-old Joyce Channell who told them where the victim was at in the home.

Officers then spoke with the victim whose shirt was “saturated in blood.” He also showed police a stab wound to the chest.

The victim alleged to officers that he went to a nearby convenience store for alcohol, and when he came back, Joyce yelled and screamed at him before dragging him into the front bedroom and “[hitting] him in the head with a baseball bat.” Then, he alleged that Brian stabbed him in the chest “with a blue handled knife.”

Brian allegedly told officers the victim had been “chugging beer” and left to get more beer. When he came back, he “began attacking both Joyce and Brian” after being asked to do chores, hitting both of them multiple times. Brian further alleged that the victim came home from the convenience store with the stab wound.

The criminal complaint says Joyce’s story was similar to Brian’s, except she said the victim never hit her.

When officers searched the front bedroom of the home, they found a blue handled knife “hidden under a pair of pajama pants” with “what appeared to be flesh on the knife.”

Brian Channell has been charged with malicious wounding, and Joyce Channell has been charged with domestic battery. Both are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

