Ernest “Dale” Sutton, 75, of Nutter Fort passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Berea, WV (Ritchie County) on July 30, 1947, a son of the late Harold and Harriet Davis Sutton. He is survived by his wife, Sharon L. Marino Sutton, whom he married on September 20, 1974. Also surviving are two children, Heather Scheuvront and her husband Larry of Clarksburg and Brad Sutton of Wolf Summit; four grandchildren, Destini Scheuvront Bradford and her husband Daisean of Clarksburg, Dakota Scheuvront of Clarksburg, Harley Sutton of Wolf Summit and Isabella Sutton of Wolf Summit; one brother, Ervin “Walter” Sutton and his wife Margaret of Jane Lew; and several nieces and nephews including, Christopher Sutton, Michelle Smith, Brittani Koon, Michelle Clark and Brian Cooper. He was also preceded in death by one aunt, Lillian Smith. Mr. Sutton was a 1966 graduate of South Harrison High School and was a United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam. He was employed in the house keeping department of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. Dale loved to deer hunt, and was a clock enthusiast having collected and displayed many in his home. He was a mechanic in the Army and continued to work on cars throughout his life. Dale was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and recently gave his life to Christ and was saved. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street. Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 10:30 am with Reverend Robert Marino officiating. Interment will be in the WV National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

