Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week.

The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m.

A fireball is a meteor that is larger and brighter than normal.

According to the AMS, the fireball entered the atmosphere a few miles north of Cumberland, Ohio and stopped a few miles southeast of Pittsburgh. Its first sighting was 52 miles above the Ohio town of Morganville.

As the fireball moved downward at a shallow angle and almost due east at 34,500 mph, it traveled 113 miles through the atmosphere before disintegrating 19 miles above the town of Ringgold in Monongalia County.

The duration of the event is relatively long as the fireball was visible for almost 10 seconds.

The fireball was produced by a meteoroid approximately 5 inches in diameter with a weight around 3 pounds.

The event was captured by 3 NASA meteor cameras in the area and has been reported by witnesses mainly from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio. The AMS also received reports from Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and from Canada.

Officials doubt the fireball produced meteorites on the ground because of the shallow entry angle, relatively high speed at last sighting and lack of doppler radar signatures showing falling meteoritic particles indicate that the fragment’s disintegration produced no substantial pieces.

