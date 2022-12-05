Gary Lee Henline

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gary Lee Henline, 60, of Webster Springs passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Born February 7, 1962 in Webster Springs, he was the son of the late Riley Cletis and Lena (Adamy) Henline.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marsha Henline Slussar.Gary was the best mechanic around and enjoyed restoring old vehicles.  He would always help those in need, never saying no and working on cars well after his health began to decline.  He also enjoyed racing cars and won several trophies at the Beckley Motor Speedway. He loved his family and pets: Scrappy, Spanky, and his baby girl, Dinky; and enjoyed spending time with them. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife and soulmate, Patricia (Silman) Henline; daughter, Cari (husband, Logan) Durham of Cowen; son, Kirtis Henline of Webster Springs; step-son, Robert (wife, Arlena) Veith of Webster Springs; grandchildren, Robert Duaine Veith III, Nathaniel Veith, Chad Given, Avery Durham, and James Cameron Durham; sisters: Mary (husband, Richard) Bennett of Webster Springs, and Alice (husband, Jim) Varner of OH; brothers: Sanford (wife, Elsie) Henline of Richwood, and Junior (wife, Sandra) Henline of Summersville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.Services to celebrate Gary’s life will be held 2pm on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating.  Burial will follow at Point Mountain Cemetery.  Friends may join the family for visitation at the funeral home from 12pm-2pm on Monday.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Henline family.

