James David Weisenberger, 66, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on July 26, 1956, a son of the late James L. and Joann McCalla Weisenberger. He was wed on February 18, 1978, to his wife of 44 years, Jemi Hickman Weisenberger, who resides at their home in Clarksburg. Also surviving are two sons, Jason Weisenberger and wife Kelli of Clarksburg, and Jonathan Weisenberger of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Tiara Weisenberger, Payton Weisenberger, Baylee Weisenberger, Lillie Weisenberger, and Jayden Weisenberger. He also leaves behind his sister, Julie Weisenberger, and his uncle, Larry Weisenberger of Parrish, FL. In addition to his parents, Mr. Weisenberger was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Joe Weisenberger. He served our country as a veteran in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center as a medical coder. While working at the VA he served as Pastor at Liberty United Methodist Church and South Chestnut United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Northview United Methodist Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Kenny Kendall presiding. In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated following the service. Interment will be held at a later date in the WV National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.