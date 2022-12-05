Local family goes from renovations to 20th annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Tucker family bought their house in 2019 and took 14 months to renovate the house to make it livable.

They say they started with a house that was known as the worst house in the best neighborhood.

“If I’m being totally honest it’s a little intimidating. When we bought this house, it was one of those worst houses in the best neighborhood scenario. And it was hard to imagine what it was supposed to look like. So, we did a good bit of research online trying to figure out what is this house supposed to look like and then getting it from what it was to what it is now which is about as close to original as we could get it,” said homeowner Eric Tucker.

The house is now one of five houses involved in the 20th annual Victorian Christmas house tour.

“I think it’s a big deal, I think it’s something special about our community and I’m thankful for this neighborhood and their commitment to keep it what it is,” Eric Tucker said.

After three years of hard work the family says being in the tour brings a sense of pride and joy.

“We worked really hard, he worked really hard, to bring this home back to life and we’re very proud of what we’ve been able to do here and proud of our neighborhood and the history our neighborhood has, and we like to share that with the community,” said Olivia Tucker.

