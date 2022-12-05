Mild Monday, rain and clouds thereafter!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be similar to the past couple of days, with mild, partly sunny conditions. After today, however, clouds and steady rain will push in at times this week. Find out more in the video above!

Yesterday ended the first weekend of December on a cool, partly sunny note, and today will be similar, except with higher temperatures, as a high-pressure system lifts warmer air into our region. So this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with increasing clouds from the southwest during the evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-50s, above-average for early December. After midnight, a few isolated showers will lift into our area, ahead of a frontal boundary southwest of us. Those isolated showers will stick around overnight, so there will be some light rain at times. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, light winds, and temperatures in the mid-40s. Then tomorrow, those showers become more widespread in the morning, and by the afternoon, the showers become a steady rain in some areas. So you may want an umbrella. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, light southerly winds, and temperatures in the mid-50s. The front producing the rain then becomes more stationary towards the middle of the week, resulting in more rain showers in West Virginia. The front moves southeast and gives us a break from the rain on Thursday morning, but by the evening, more rain will lift in ahead of a low-pressure system out west. That low-pressure system will bring steady rain throughout the morning and early afternoon hours on Friday, and it’s not until the evening hours that the system moves east and takes the rain with it. Thereafter, we’re left with a cool, cloudy weekend. As for temperatures this week, they will generally stay in the 50s, above-average for early December. In short, after today, this week will be dreary and rainy at times, with mild temperatures.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High: 57.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with isolated showers after midnight. Low: 43.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers in the morning and a steady rain in the afternoon. High: 60.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 67.

