New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg

Construction for the new business is set to begin in early December.
Parrotta Paving is shown doing work at the former Pier 1 site.
Parrotta Paving is shown doing work at the former Pier 1 site.(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For months, many have speculated about what was next for the vacant Pier One building and lot situated at the NewPointe development on Emily Drive.

Parrotta Paving and Excavating demolished the structure.

Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there will be a new business taking over that site.

“It will be a car wash, and it will be a reality soon,” said Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino. If they build it as fast as they demolished it, the time frame will be quick.”

Although Marino did not have definitive timeline, the new car wash – Tidal Wave Auto Spa – is expected to see construction start early in December. W.R. Newman & Associates, Inc., will be handling the project.

According to Marino, the building permit for the car wash in question is for $3.5 million.

“This is a state-of-the-art car wash,” said Marino. “I understand it doesn’t have the bells and whistles that go off with the community when you announce an Olive Garden or a LongHorn, but I’m excited and others should be too.”

The reason for that is that it is continued massive growth with new businesses in a long-standing development. And, as Marino pointed out, they are investing in the City of Clarksburg and that should not be looked at in any way as a bad thing.

“This will generate revenue initially from the construction B&O and then it will continue to generate money for city services for the length of its operation after that,” said Marino. “They chose the city because they believe they can generate revenue; they wouldn’t be up there if they didn’t think a prime commercial spot like that would be a good return on their money.”

Marino said the arrival adds to the diverse business lineup in place at NewPointe and its neighboring development Eastpointe. He also said that coming out of COVID and having multiple multi-million dollar businesses open up in the past year-plus is a huge bonus for the city.

“It’s all worthwhile, and big for the city and, again, for the region,” said Marino. “I think we’re going to see even more new businesses in the near future.”

