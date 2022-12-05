Next segments of anterless deer, bear firearms seasons set to open

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Hunters will have several opportunities to target deer and bear in December with the next segments of West Virginia’s antlerless deer and bear firearms seasons set to open.

The next segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season will be open Dec. 8–11 in the state’s 51 counties open to deer firearms season.

Meanwhile, the next segment of the bear firearms season opened today and runs through the end of the year.

“The year may be coming to a close, but there’s still plenty of chances for folks to enjoy a hunting adventure and fill their freezer with nutritious wild game,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion.

All antlerless deer taken during the season must be taken on a Class N or NN stamp or with a Class DT license. Landowners hunting on their own property do not have to purchase a Class N or NN stamp. Only one antlerless deer may be taken on each stamp. For bag limits by county, hunters should consult the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary.

Starting Dec. 5 and running through Dec. 31, all or parts of 26 counties will be open for bear hunting with or without dogs and all or parts of 35 counties will be open for bear hunting without dogs.

All bear hunters are required to have a Class DS stamp. Hunters also are reminded that they are required to send a first premolar tooth from each harvested bear to the WVDNR Elkins Operations Center or their local district office by Jan. 31. Hunters who harvest a female black bear are encouraged to save the reproductive tract and entrails.

Hunters are reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange when hunting in a county with an open deer firearms season.

Hunters must also check big game at a license agent, by calling 844-WVcheck or online.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.