Nike ends ties with Kyrie Irving over antisemitic film controversy

The company announced Monday that Nike and the NBA star have agreed to part ways.
The company announced Monday that Nike and the NBA star have agreed to part ways.(CNN, WCBS, Nike)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nike has formally cut ties with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

The company announced Monday that Nike and the NBA guard have agreed to part ways.

Nike’s decision comes weeks after Irving posted a Twitter link to a controversial documentary that contains antisemitic messages.

Irving initially refused to apologize and Nike suspended its relationship with the NBA star, canceling the launch of his Kyrie 8 shoe.

Now, Nike is permanently severing ties, even though Irving has since apologized.

Irving took to Twitter to thank people who ever bought products he endorsed, saying he considers those shoppers as family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County.
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
Cynthia Motta
Woman charged for shooting man through window
Parrotta Paving is shown doing work at the former Pier 1 site.
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday
A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
Volunteer shortage has fire departments struggling
AG Morrisey: Use caution with holiday credit card offers
The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days