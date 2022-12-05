Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a local college student to the hospital.

Glenville Police tell 5 News a Glenville State University student was walking on Mineral Rd. when he was hit by a vehicle.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The student was taken to the hospital where at last check he was in stable condition, police said.

Police are actively investigating this as a criminal case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glenville Police at 304-462-7411.

