Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a local college student to the hospital.

Glenville Police tell 5 News a Glenville State University student was walking on Mineral Rd. when he was hit by a vehicle.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The student was taken to the hospital where at last check he was in stable condition, police said.

Police are actively investigating this as a criminal case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glenville Police at 304-462-7411.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.