Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run
Glenville Police tell 5 News a Glenville State University student was walking on Mineral Rd. when he was hit by a vehicle.
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a local college student to the hospital.
It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
The student was taken to the hospital where at last check he was in stable condition, police said.
Police are actively investigating this as a criminal case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Glenville Police at 304-462-7411.
